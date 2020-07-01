Juniper Networks acquired Vitalpointz. The Vitalpointz Edge Service Platform links to a mobile network’s BSS. It enables the operator quick IoT service creation, massive and secure IOT deployments and seamless support. The mobile Core triggers an API to the Vitalpointz cloud IoT platform after a new SIM gets activated. The device is then onboarded and provisioned with OTA software updates as needed. Although Juniper has not declared any information on how it plans to integrate Vitalpointz, the company has invested in Stackpath, that offers an edge cloud platform that might be an entry point.

Quick IoT service creation

Vitalpointz was founded by the same team behind Vistapointe which has been acquired by Brocade Communications in September 2014. Juniper Networks offers products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live to simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment.