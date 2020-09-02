Kubernetes data management solutions provider, Kasten‘s K10 data management platform will provide support for a new open-source operating system purpose-built for hosting containers built by Amazon Web Services, Bottlerocket. Kasten will provide capabilities for backup and recovery, disaster recovery (DR), and application mobility for containerized applications. Bottlerocket, built by AWS, is a free and open-source Linux-based OS focused on security and maintainability, providing a reliable, consistent, and safe platform for container-based workloads that can also be used with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service.

K10’s integration with Bottlerocket will allow teams to:

Reduce attack surface: Further protection is added by a reduction in the amount of software included in the operating system. This eliminates components that can be used in executing or escalating an attack like a shell, interpreters like Python, and even SSH.

Increase operational ease: Bottlerocket uses an image-based update system in Bottlerocket instead of package-by-package updates to make the operating system more consistent and predictable. K10 provides policy-driven automation that includes forward-looking backup and DR policies.

Limit development overhead : Bottlerocket uses containers as its container runtime, which is conformant with the Kubernetes CRI. Developers can take existing containers and run them on Bottlerocket without modification. K10 automatically discovers all the application components running on a cluster and treats the application as the unit of atomicity without requiring development changes.

Gaurav Rishi, Head of Product, Kasten said,