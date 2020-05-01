KDDI America, a subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, announced that it has evolved into an end-to-end cloud services and solutions provider that enables digital transformation and ICT solution services for cloud migration, hybrid-cloud planning, and provisioning, with high-speed transactional connectivity services. KDDI America has partnered with the world’s leading hyper-scale public cloud providers including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services to help organizations meet their business challenges.

Innovative cloud solutions

According to the announcement, the company and its partners help to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using preferred tools and frameworks. Masatoshi Nobuhara, KDDI America’s CEO and President said,