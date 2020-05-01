KDDI America, a subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, announced that it has evolved into an end-to-end cloud services and solutions provider that enables digital transformation and ICT solution services for cloud migration, hybrid-cloud planning, and provisioning, with high-speed transactional connectivity services. KDDI America has partnered with the world’s leading hyper-scale public cloud providers including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services to help organizations meet their business challenges.
Innovative cloud solutions
According to the announcement, the company and its partners help to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using preferred tools and frameworks. Masatoshi Nobuhara, KDDI America’s CEO and President said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“In today’s rapidly transforming, always-on digital environment, it is important to help accelerate our customers’ hybrid- and multi-cloud strategies by moving cost-effective workloads to public clouds. KDDI America is a single-source for cloud, connectivity, and colocation services, and we’re uniquely positioned to help our data center customers with the digital connectivity they need in order to expand their business.”
Discussion about this post