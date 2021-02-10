Kemp Technologies announced the availability of its Kemp LoadMaster load balancer as a supported solution for the Orange Business Services open secure public cloud platform. The company offers Flexible Engine subscribers to ensure security, performance, and resilience for the applications hosted on the cloud. The solution secures and optimizes AX with intelligent traffic steering, authentication, and inline web application attack mitigation.

With Kemp LoadMaster in the Flexible Engine public cloud, Orange Business Services customers benefit from:

Application Server Resilience: Kemp LoadMaster constantly checks the health of application servers and will transparently redirect user traffic in the event of a server outage

Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB): Seamlessly load balance services across multiple Availability Zones to optimize application delivery and to support disaster recovery

Enhanced Application Security: Deploy Kemp LoadMaster Web Application Firewall (WAF) to protect applications from common and emerging threats

Ease of Use: Manage Kemp LoadMaster via API or web console and use Kemp provided application templates to simplify setup

Peter Melerud, chief strategy officer, Kemp Technologies, said,

“Load balancing is core to any successful application deployment across public and multi-cloud environments and we are delighted to support the Orange Business Services customers using Flexible Engine, one of the leading public cloud platforms.”

