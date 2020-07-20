Kentik, a provider of the network intelligence platform trusted by digital enterprises and service providers, introduced Kentik Synthetic Monitoring Solution to provide autonomous testing for cloud and hybrid networks.

Synthetic testing integrated with actual network traffic

Kentik Network Intelligence Platform is a fully integrated network traffic and synthetic monitoring analytics solution on the market. This solution offers autonomous testing for both cloud and hybrid networks by deploying a network of global agents like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and IBM Cloud.

Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik, said,

“Synthetic testing integrated with actual network traffic and device data gives Kentik trillions of even better eyes on the network. We are changing the game with synthetic monitoring that’s exponentially more valuable. Data from Kentik Synthetic Monitoring allows us to continue to extend our already insurmountable lead in volume, velocity and quality of network measurement, leveraging the telemetry to build even better models of network, application, and user behavior.”

The service is supported by Kentik Data Engine (KDE), a patented hybrid columnar and streaming data engine for distributed ingest, enrichment, learning and analytics. KDE uses machine learning to analyze, predict and respond in real-time, at internet-scale.

Kentik Synthetic Monitoring frequently and autonomously measure performance and availability metrics of essential infrastructure, applications and services including:

• SaaS solutions

• Applications hosted in the public cloud

• Internal applications

• Transit and peer networks

• Content delivery networks

• Streaming video, social, gaming and other content providers

• Site-to-site performance across traditional WAN and SD-WANs

• Service provider connectivity and customer SLAs