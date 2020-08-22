Kentik‘s Hybrid Map allows NetOps teams to gain an immediate and single, unified view to understanding topology state, traffic flows, network performance, and device health status within and between multi-cloud, on-prem, and internet infrastructures. With the interactivity within the Kentik Network Intelligence Platform enables NetOps teams to get immediate insights into hybrid networks. It also provides integration with flow data from public clouds, host-level instrumentation, virtual network appliances, and incorporates container orchestration metadata.
Kentik ties together these infrastructure views to provide a more holistic level of understanding about networks with Hybrid Map. Hybrid Map allows NetOps to:
- See everything in one place – see all networks, owned or not (data center, cloud flow logs, hosts, WAN, SD-WAN, and the internet), all in one place
- Understand network architecture – learn how devices interconnect and see bandwidth and link utilization
- React quickly to network conditions – discover which devices are experiencing CPU, memory, interface or traffic anomalies
- Easily plan and troubleshoot – surface any traffic pattern in data center traffic
- Quickly find and resolve problems – view network performance and utilization data from the data center to clouds, other sites/data centers and internet sites
Christoph Pfister, chief product officer of Kentik said,
“Breaking the boundaries of the traditional data center often means broken network monitoring. For network professionals running hybrid infrastructures, Kentik offers the only solution that paints a complete picture of this new reality from container to cloud. Organizations struggle to visualize their hybrid environments, especially when they incorporate container networking overlays. With the new Hybrid Map from Kentik, network teams can finally have that picture on their screen, with complete visibility into real-time and historical health, performance, and traffic data instantly.”
