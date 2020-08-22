Kentik‘s Hybrid Map allows NetOps teams to gain an immediate and single, unified view to understanding topology state, traffic flows, network performance, and device health status within and between multi-cloud, on-prem, and internet infrastructures. With the interactivity within the Kentik Network Intelligence Platform enables NetOps teams to get immediate insights into hybrid networks. It also provides integration with flow data from public clouds, host-level instrumentation, virtual network appliances, and incorporates container orchestration metadata.

Kentik Network Intelligence Platform

Kentik ties together these infrastructure views to provide a more holistic level of understanding about networks with Hybrid Map. Hybrid Map allows NetOps to:

See everything in one place – see all networks, owned or not (data center, cloud flow logs, hosts, WAN, SD-WAN, and the internet), all in one place

Understand network architecture – learn how devices interconnect and see bandwidth and link utilization

React quickly to network conditions – discover which devices are experiencing CPU, memory, interface or traffic anomalies

Easily plan and troubleshoot – surface any traffic pattern in data center traffic

Quickly find and resolve problems – view network performance and utilization data from the data center to clouds, other sites/data centers and internet sites

Christoph Pfister, chief product officer of Kentik said,