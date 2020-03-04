Kentik announced the general availability of its redesigned platform, the only AIOps platform purpose-built for network professionals.

Kentik‘s new platform helps professionals effectively manage hybrid complexity and scale, at speedThe Kentik Platform includes real-time analytics, actionable insights, automation, and added integrations within four core modules:

Kentik Operate: Visualize and troubleshoot network traffic and infrastructure across core, cloud, data center, WAN, SD-WAN and campus environments.

Kentik Edge: Analyze and optimize network performance and costs across the internet edge.

Kentik Protect: Protect both network and business from DDoS attacks with fast, accurate detection, automated mitigation actions, and fine-grained forensics.

Kentik Service Provider: Understand the dynamics of customer and subscriber network utilization to optimize network costs, survey the competitive landscape and discover new revenue opportunities.

Insights and Workflows

Kentik also introduced Insights and Workflows, two new capabilities that transform data into action. With Insights, powerful algorithms that automatically understand normal traffic behavior and customizable policies surface relevant, actionable and interesting events in real-time. Workflows assist the NetOps team by assisting and automating critical and repetitive tasks such as troubleshooting, traffic engineering, and auditing by enabling them to get faster.

Christoph Pfister, Chief Product Officer of Kentik said,