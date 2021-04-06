Keysight Technologies participated in a first PCI Express 5.0 Preliminary FYI Workshop sponsored by PCI-SIG, February 22-26, 2021 in Beaverton, Oregon, U.S., with hardware and software solutions for receiver and transmitting testing. Keysight Technologies is a technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.

To ensure interoperability between PCIe 5.0 devices

The PCIe 5.0 specification test event ensures interoperability between PCIe 5.0 devices, systems and add-in cards, by establishing standardized test procedures, test software tools and test fixtures. PCIe 5.0 specification, the latest high-speed serial interface standard used in computer servers and graphics cards, supports greater data traffic and bandwidth requirements in data centers.

Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight, said,

“As an active member of PCI-SIG since 1992, and gold suite qualified vendor for PCIe 4.0 architecture testing, Keysight is pleased to work with the PCI-SIG to enable the industry to deliver PCIe 5.0 technology solutions. Early testing capability allows service providers, semiconductor vendors and developers of computing and communications platform technology to validate PCIe 5.0 technology designs according to the latest PCI-SIG specifications.”

By driving consistency in test results, vendors can confidently launch new PCIe 5.0 technology designs that interoperate as expected with other vendors’ products. This is critical in the deployment of systems based on PCIe 5.0 interfaces including 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE), a high-capacity data transport technology. PCIe 5.0 architecture and 400GE will help advance hyperscale data centers, 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, gaming, visual computing, storage and networking.

See more Cloud Computing News