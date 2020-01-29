The third edition of the largest European digital infrastructure conference, Kickstart Europe takes place in Amsterdam.
The international top of the data center, cloud, and connectivity industry meets on January 28th to discuss trends and forecasts and make strategic plans for the new year. A year that will be largely devoted to sustainability and the facilitation of continued digital growth. Expert speakers from CBRE, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, AMS-IX, Amazon Web Services, Equinix, Iron Mountain, Yondr, Quanza, Interxion, QTS and Gartner will discuss the growing challenges of the digital industry with more than 1,000 industry leaders. In addition, they share their predictions for 2020 with the audience.
European collaboration
KickStart Europe is honored by the visit of Norway’s Digitization Secretary of State, Paul Chaffey. He is one of the key players responsible for Norway’s national data center strategy and will participate in a debate at Kickstart Europe on investments in data centers in Scandinavian countries. Secretary of State, Mr. Chaffey said,
“My goal is to build bridges and encourage cross-border cooperation in order to improve the sustainability of the European data center industry and thereby strengthen the European digital economy.”
Stijn Grove, initiator of the Kickstart Europe Conference and director of Digital Gateway to Europe, said,
“The pace at which the digital economy is growing is incredible, and the importance of a solid digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. IDC predicts that by 2021, more than 50% of global GDP will come from the digital economy. This offers enormous opportunities, but certainly also challenges in the areas of sustainability, power networks, education, legislation and safety. The Kickstart Europe conference brings all parties together and offers the opportunity to look together at these challenges, learn from each other and find solutions. Only then we will be able to facilitate growth.”
