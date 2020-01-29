The third edition of the largest European digital infrastructure conference, Kickstart Europe takes place in Amsterdam.

The international top of the data center, cloud, and connectivity industry meets on January 28th to discuss trends and forecasts and make strategic plans for the new year. A year that will be largely devoted to sustainability and the facilitation of continued digital growth. Expert speakers from CBRE, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, AMS-IX, Amazon Web Services, Equinix, Iron Mountain, Yondr, Quanza, Interxion, QTS and Gartner will discuss the growing challenges of the digital industry with more than 1,000 industry leaders. In addition, they share their predictions for 2020 with the audience.

European collaboration

KickStart Europe is honored by the visit of Norway’s Digitization Secretary of State, Paul Chaffey. He is one of the key players responsible for Norway’s national data center strategy and will participate in a debate at Kickstart Europe on investments in data centers in Scandinavian countries. Secretary of State, Mr. Chaffey said,

“My goal is to build bridges and encourage cross-border cooperation in order to improve the sustainability of the European data center industry and thereby strengthen the European digital economy.”

Stijn Grove, initiator of the Kickstart Europe Conference and director of Digital Gateway to Europe, said,