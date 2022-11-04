Kinsta has launched Application Hosting and Database Hosting in addition to its managed WordPress products making Kinsta a cloud platform, allowing developers and businesses to run powerful applications, websites, databases, and services with more flexibility.

Kinsta customers can run their applications with the most popular programming languages and frameworks such as Node.js, PHP, Python, Go, Ruby, Java, and Scala by setting up a container image automatically or using their own custom Dockerfiles to run almost any app.

Kinsta customers will also easily, create databases with MariaDB, Redis, MySQL, and PostgreSQL, and set up internal connections with their applications in the same cluster for premium performance and security.

A new Era for Kinsta

Kinsta says that previously the company focused on building managed WordPress hosting solutions. That meant their clients weren’t able to use the advantages of their platform for non-WordPress projects and host all projects under one platform. The feedback from their customer showed that this situation made their work harder and less efficient. So they came up with the solution to build a new platform that powers its WordPress services. Jenna Recktenwald, DevOps Team Lead said;

« The launch of Kinsta’s Application Hosting and Database Hosting opens the doors to so many creative possibilities! I’m eager to see what our clients create with it and how they drive our platform development further. And we get the privilege of building the infrastructure on the latest and best hardware and technology stacks. »

It took more than a year of hard-working involving 320+ Kinsta employees, 750+ beta testers, and countless iterations to add new services Application Hosting and Database Hosting. Kinsta now offers;

Managed WordPress Hosting

Application Hosting

Database Hosting

With Application Hosting, Kinsta customers can run their applications with popular programming languages and frameworks such as Node.js, PHP, Python, Go, Ruby, Java, and Scala. It has added powerful analytics and users can get reports on application usage including Bandwidth, Build time, Runtime, CPU usage, and Memory usage. The users can also connect with GitHub and automate deployments from source code to the Kinsta infrastructure.

With the new service Database Hosting, Kinsta customers can set up a database company-hosted application or an external service including MariaDB, Redis, MySQL, and PostgreSQL. According to Kinsta, there will be more in the future since they are working to add more. The users can set up a new database and get it available in a matter of minutes.

Kinsta says this is just the very beginning of the new era. Their development and engineering teams are working on new features, and fixing bugs and some of the new solutions that they are onto are static site hosting, machine learning, cloud applications, and Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) at the edge, to name just a few of the exciting things on their roadmap.