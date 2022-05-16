The continuous reliability platform dedicated to Kubernetes, Komodor announced a $42 Million Series B funding round. The round was led by Tiger Global with participation from Felicis and existing investors Accel, NFX Capital, OldSlip Group, Pitango First, and Vine Ventures. With the latest funding round, Komodor’s total funding was increased to $67 million since the launch out of stealth less than a year ago

Continuous Reliability Platform for Kubernetes

The company’s automated approach to incident resolution accelerates response times, reduces MTTR, and empowers dev teams to resolve issues efficiently and independently. The platform ingests millions of Kubernetes events each day and then bakes the key learnings directly into the platform. Komodor launched Playbooks & Monitors that will alert on emerging issues, uncover their root cause, and provide the operators with simple-to-follow remediation instructions. Some of the company’s highlights are:

Raised $67 Million in total funding from Accel, Felicis Ventures, NFX Capital, OldSlip Group, Pitango First, and Tiger Global.

Industry-leading angel investors include Jason Warner, CTO of GitHub; Mike Tria Head of Platform at Atlassian; Danny Grander, Co-Founder of Snyk; Tomer Levy, CEO of Logz.io and others.

Recognized as a Cool Vendor based on the October 11, 2021 report titled “Cool Vendors in Monitoring and Observability – Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow.”

Tripled the team size to nearly 50 employees in the last nine months, with plans to reach 100 employees by the end of the year.

Revenue growth over 700% in the last 9 months.

Ben Ofiri, CEO and Co-Founder of Komodor said,

« We’re scaling incredibly fast, directly alongside the massive adoption of Kubernetes. Since the Series A, we’ve tripled the size of our team, and we plan to double again before the end of the year. We have talented engineers researching all of the ways things go sideways in Kubernetes, and we package this knowledge into automated playbooks for the benefit of our customers. »