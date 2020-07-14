Cloud optimization technologies provider, DoiT International announced that the company has appointed Kristen Tronsky as Chief People Officer. Prior to her new position at DoiT, at VMware, she served as Chief of Staff for multi-cloud management company CloudHealth Technologies after their successful acquisition. In her new role, Kristen will manage the company’s People Strategy, Talent Acquisition, and Culture functions.

15 years of experience

She had over 15 years of experience driving People Strategy, Talent Acquisition, and Culture in both the public and private sectors. Before CloudHealth’s acquisition, Kristen led Global Human Resources and Talent Acquisition. Yoav Toussia-Cohen, CEO of DoiT International said,