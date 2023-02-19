The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud-native software, shared the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023, happening in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and virtually from April 18-21. This year’s schedule will delight audiences with its breadth, diversity, and insightful content destined for technologists of all levels.

More than 303 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions

Coming back to Europe after a successful North American event, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon co-chairs, Aparna Subramanian, of Shopify, Emily Fox of Apple, and Frederick Kautz, helped the program committee of 85 community members and 36 track chairs review 1768 submissions to develop the European schedule this year. Attendees can choose from more than 303 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions both in-person and virtually, including 91 sessions hosted by CNCF project maintainers with content ranging from introductions and open source culture content to deep dives and technical demos.

Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation said,

« We are thrilled to bring together the cloud native community in Amsterdam this April for an inspiring and collaborative conference. CNCF has grown considerably, now with 153 Graduated, Incubating, and Sandbox projects that respond to the pressing needs of organizations across industries and geographies. We hope you join #TeamCloudNative as we meet this year to continue shaping cloud native innovation together. »

Aparna Subramanian, Director of Production Engineering, Shopify said,

« I have had the chance to attend numerous KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conferences over the last several years and it has been an honor to be on the inside, helping select the talks for this event. The 1000+ submissions we received were so insightful and have immense value to offer our community. I want to thank everyone who submitted a talk and the program committee for their time and effort in reviewing the talks. It was tough to widdle the list down to the agenda we are sharing today. We’ve curated the schedule with a diverse set of talks so you can get the most out of the event. We hope you enjoy the content this year ! »

Come join the cloud native community for three days of knowledge sharing! The community-curated schedule will include talks from all types of community members, including:

CNCF and other organizations will be hosting a number of co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, which will happen on 18 April. The following CNCF-hosted co-located events are included in the All-Access pass. Sponsor-hosted co-located events can be added individually when registering:

CFPs for all CNCF-hosted co-located events are due Sunday, 12 February at 23:59 PST.

CNCF-hosted co-located events sponsorship opportunities close on Thursday, 23 February, 23:59 PST. Interested organizations can contact [email protected] to secure a sponsorship.

The Dan Kohn Scholarship (includes Diversity, Need-Based, Maintainer, and Student Scholarship) applications for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe are due 19 February at 23:59 PST for in-person conference scholarships and 26 March at 23:59 PST for virtual conference scholarships.

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023 program, please visit the schedule.

Registration

This year there are three types of registration:

In-person all access registration includes access to all CNCF-hosted co-located events on Tuesday, 18 April, AND KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe,

In-person KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe Only registration

And virtual registration which includes all KubeCon + CloudNativeCon keynote and breakout session access online.