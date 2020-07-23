Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform is available as a community project under the Apache 2.0 Licence. With the 2.14 release, Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform’s existing capability to manage policies like Network Policies or Pod Security Policies is extended with Open Policy Agent Gatekeeper. Gatekeeper is a validating webhook that enforces CRD-based policies executed by Open Policy Agent, a policy engine for cloud-native environments hosted by the CNCF as an incubation-level project.

Native support of Alibaba Cloud

With Kubermatic Virtualization powered by KubeVirt, users can centrally deploy and manage virtual machines and containers on the same infrastructure all run by Kubernetes. Moreover, Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.14 has the support of Flatcar Container Linux as a replacement of CoreOS and SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLES). In addition to this support, it supports Kubernetes 1.18. to meet the highest security and reliability standards.

Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.14 comes with the major hyper-scale cloud provider Alibaba Cloud to its repertoire. Provision and manage your clusters on Alibaba Cloud infrastructure around the world and particularly in the Asia region.