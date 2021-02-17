Kubernetes automation provider, Kubermatic released Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.16. The platform allows IT teams to fully automate the management of Kubernetes clusters across multi-cloud, on-premise, edge, and IoT environments. The latest version offers integration of the Open Policy Agent for policy-based control across microservices, Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines, API gateways, and more.

ARM-powered data centers and edge scenarios are enjoying increasing popularity for their system optimization and cost reduction potential. KKP 2.16 enables ARM support so organizations can effortlessly deploy and manage ARM-based clusters from the central KKP interface.

Machine learning workloads will increasingly move towards the cloud for its ability to scale on demand. As the de facto standard for orchestrating containerized workloads in the cloud, Kubernetes is the perfect match for ML and data science. KKP 2.16 adds a Kubeflow integration to give operators the possibility to easily roll out the Kubeflow platform on top of KKP.

Dynamic data centers and other improved Preset Management functionalities allow administrators to deliver a better and more secure user experience for everyone. All configurations can be adjusted in the KKP UI or via Infrastructure-as-Code, helping organizations to deliver on their GitOps approach.

Sebastian Scheele, CEO, Kubermatic, said,

“As enterprise cloud native adoption accelerates, it becomes increasingly essential for organizations across the globe to have access to policy enforcement tools that are particularly designed and built for cloud native environments. With the KKP 2.16 release, we are proud to deliver on our promise to always provide our customers with best-in-class open source technologies. Thanks to OPA’s streamlined policy language, our customers can now benefit from considerably facilitated policy enforcement across the entire stack.”