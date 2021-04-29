The big story for this release is Kubermatic‘s collaboration with the long-standing client-partner SysEleven, resulting in the new etcd backup and restore controllers that make every operator’s life a whole lot easier. The latest KKP release also comes with Multus CNI support, and a fully-fledged UI integration of the Open Policy Agent (OPA). Let’s take a more detailed look at these and other major improvements.

Automated backups and restore operations

Together with SysEleven team, Kubermatic has developed new etcd and restore controllers that further automate cluster operations. The new controllers utilize CRDs for backups and restore and support multiple backup configurations per cluster, as well as immediate backups. Kubermatic mentioned that they are very grateful that the community is supporting them to constantly innovate – thanks to the SysEleven team for this! To optimize the benefits of the new controllers, check out the Cheat Sheet.

Run any cluster networking interface with multus CNI

Kubermatic has decided to implement Multus CNI for KKP 2.17. Multus CNI is a meta-plug-in for Container Networking Interfaces (CNI) that can run multiple, diverse CNIs. This allows the growing customer base to freely choose between different types of CNIs and configure everything according to their needs. For early adoption edge customers, Multus CNI makes it much easier to integrate several CNIs in a single cluster and implement SR-IOV support for bandwidth-intensive scenarios.

One-click policy compliance with OPA UI integration

With the 2.16 release, Kubermatic introduced Open Policy Agent (OPA) support to enable the users to centrally manage and enforce policies in microservices, Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines, API gateways, and more in a truly cloud-native way. With this new release, OPA is now available as a fully-fledged UI integration, enabling users to implement fine-grained access control step by step.

Documentation improvements

Kubermatic has invested a significant amount of time and effort into improving our documentation. The Kubermatic documentation now comes with a unified format for all of the open-source projects of the company, as well as improved top-level navigation.

Run Kubernetes as you like

KKP 2.17 supports Kubernetes 1.21, providing our users with access to the latest Kubernetes improvements including graceful node shutdown, and immutable ConfigMaps and Secrets. If you want to take a deeper dive into the Kubernetes universe, take a look at Kubermatic’s detailed blog post.

