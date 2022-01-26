Enterprise-grade cloud-native platforms and services provider, Kubermatic announced the general availability of Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.19. The new release is allowing organizations to improve their cloud and edge strategies by unifying and automating infrastructure operations in a single platform.

Adaptable and autonomous

With the latest release, Kubermatic is furthering its commitment to provide an adaptable and autonomous delivery platform. The Community Edition of Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.19 is open-source and currently available for download. Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.19 benefits include:

External cluster support: With KKP 2.19 users can import their existing AKS, EKS, and GKE clusters and monitor and operate them centrally from the KKP dashboard. This eliminates the need for users to access multiple dashboards and delivers centralized observability and control.

High-performance networking: KKP 2.19 introduces Cilium and Konnectivity support, best-in-class open source technologies from the cloud-native ecosystem that increase stability and speed for KKP users. By adding Cilium CNI, KKP users can now choose between the two most popular CNIs Canal and Cilium or simply opt to add and manage a CNI of their choice.

Paving the way for air-gapped environments: With edge computing use cases on the rise, so is the need to deploy and operate applications in isolated and remote environments. KKP 2.19 adds support for the Operating Systems Manager (OSM) that provides users with improved control over their hybrid cloud and edge environments. Moreover, OSM is an essential prerequisite towards fully automated support of air-gapped clusters, which is expected in the next release.

Sebastian Scheele, CEO and CTO at Kubermatic said,

« With a strengthened focus on digital transformation, businesses are increasingly adopting cloud-native and cloud-first strategies but are struggling to integrate them with their existing environments, systems, and legacy applications. We believe that every existing asset is valuable and that your current tech stack should be leveraged to its full potential. For this reason, we have built the Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform to unify all environments and systems under one roof. This enables businesses to deliver the speed, agility, and scalability that cloud-native technologies generate while protecting existing investments. »

