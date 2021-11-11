Kubermatic announced that it has raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Nauta Capital, with Bastian Nominacher and Martin Klenk, co-founders of Celonis, renowned angel investors joined the round. Kubermatic’s platform focuses on automating operating Kubernetes clusters in hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and edge environments. The company stated that with the funding it will increase open-source adoption, enhance its international customer base, and accelerate product innovation.

Open-source adoption

Kubermatic stated that Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform is used by enterprises to automate operations of hundreds of Kubernetes clusters towards cloud adoption on any infrastructure. The company also says that the use of containers in production has risen by 300% since 2016 and now 91% of organizations that are running containers are using Kubernetes for orchestration. Sebastian Scheele, CEO and co-founder of Kubermatic said,

“Our vision is to help customers achieve power through automation. We build the world’s most adaptable and autonomous software delivery platform because we want IT teams to focus their time on writing innovative applications that rival the likes of Amazon and Google.”

