Kubermatic introduced KubeCarrier, an open-source, cloud-native service management hub. KubeCarrier is designed to automate the provisioning and entire lifecycle management of services, applications, and API-accessible hardware devices by leveraging Kubernetes Operators. KubeCarrier is now available on Github.

One central hub

As enterprise cloud-native adoption accelerates, organizations are confronted with the complexities of service management across multiple clusters, clouds, and regions, and struggle with enterprise-grade compliance and the operational burden involved. KubeCarrier provides solutions for these complexities by harnessing the Kubernetes API and Operators into a central framework. Moreover, it allows enterprises and service providers to deliver cloud-native service management from one multi-cloud, multi-cluster hub. KubeCarrier enables also internal or external customers to immediately deploy the cloud-native software and services they need, including databases, data stores, monitoring, and service meshes.

Sebastian Scheele CEO said,

“With our comprehensive portfolio of open source and enterprise software solutions and our strong footprint in the cloud native ecosystem, Kubermatic combines deep open source expertise and enterprise technology experience. With KubeCarrier, we continue to be at the forefront of the cloud native transformation helping businesses successfully operate their multi-cloud and edge deployments.”

KubeCarrier that scales up to thousands of Kubernetes clusters to deploy and manage tens of thousands of applications, functions, and resources across multiple clouds and regions is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License. It provides:

Automated provisioning and lifecycle management of services, applications and API-accessible hardware devices

Dynamic registration of services independent of cloud, region, or datacenter

Application service store

Multi-tenancy and user management with access right controls, permissions, and policies to define quotas

Automated configuration and adjustable application services

Native support for all Kubernetes Operators

By launching KubeCarrier, Kubermatic expands its open-source product portfolio including Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform and KubeOne. Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform is deployed to automate the full lifecycle management of thousands of Kubernetes clusters across multi-cloud, on-premises, and edge environments with centralized governance and control. KubeOne manages the deployment and entire lifecycle of single Kubernetes clusters on any infrastructure. Designed to provide one tool for every environment.