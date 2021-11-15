Kyndryl, the managed services business spun off from IBM and now listed on NYSE, and tech giant, Microsoft announced a landmark global strategic partnership to combine their capabilities in service of enterprise customers. The new deal is Kyndryl’s first one after becoming an independent public company.

Built on Microsoft Cloud

The duo will provide solutions that are built on the Microsoft cloud to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, modernize applications and processes, support mission-critical workloads, and enable modern work experiences. Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl said,

“As an independent company, we’re investing in our partner ecosystem to support the success of our customers, and we’re focused on expanding our market opportunity across cloud, data, security, and intelligent automation. In this landmark relationship with Microsoft, Kyndryl is matching our deep expertise in mission-critical IT systems with the benefits of Microsoft Cloud to be at the heart of progress for our global customers.”

The partnership will allow Kyndryl to reach new markets and customers across all industries and show the commitment to forge strong relationships with technology innovators. With the agreement, Microsoft became Kyndryl’s only Premier Global Alliance Partner, increasing the company’s access to the managed services market.

The duo also announced a co-innovation lab, which will be established to develop and introduce new customer capabilities built on Microsoft Cloud. Microsoft will establish the “Kyndryl University for Microsoft” powered by Microsoft to rapidly scale skills for Kyndryl professionals. Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft said,

“The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent, and more clear. As Kyndryl’s only premiere global alliance partner, with the power of the Microsoft Cloud we will help customers across every industry manage and modernize their business for the era ahead. We are looking forward to partnering with Kyndryl to serve our shared customers, building on its expertise and understanding of mission-critical IT systems, as well as the company’s deep relationships with enterprises around the world.”

