IT infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl, and multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, Teradata are teaming up to provide customers with artificial intelligence and data modernization techniques across their environments. With the partnership, the duo aims to accelerate business outcomes and speed time-to-value.

Better insights and outcomes

The partnership allows the two companies to unite Kyndryl’s Data and AI services and infrastructure management capabilities with Teradata’s high-performance cloud analytics and data platform. It will help users to modernize and migrate their on-prem data warehouses to the cloud by using hyperscaler platforms. The duo will also work together to help users benefit from AI to get better insights and outcomes from their environments by designing, enabling, and supporting enterprise data modernization solutions.

Kyndryl and Teradata aim to create more value for their customers with the new capabilities that bring Kyndryl’s services and know-how together with Teradata VantageCloud analytics and data platform, allowing users to get the greatest value. The two companies will also work on delivering industry-specific analytics services as they address customer data modernization challenges and needs across key verticals including the manufacturing, communications, financial services, retail & CPG industries. Nicolas Sekkaki, Applications, Data & AI global practice leader for Kyndryl said,

« Kyndryl, has a long history of supporting large mission-critical environments for our customers. We are thrilled to partner with Teradata who is a trusted and valued technology partner to many customers, providing a best-in-class analytics and data platform for enterprises across the globe. We look forward to deepening our partnership, so we can deliver greater value and results that help companies transform and compete in their industries and around the world. »