Independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM‘s Managed Infrastructure Services business, Kyndryl appoints Antoine Shagoury as the company’s CTO. The company is also establishing an advisory practice of senior experts to assist customers with designing and deploying advanced technology environments. The company also named industry veteran Vic Bhagat as a Senior Partner of the advisory practice.

Advisory practice of senior experts

Mr. Shagoury joins the company as a venture partner at Ridge-Lane LP, a strategic advisory and venture development firm. He served as an executive vice president and global chief information officer at State Street Corporation, where he served on State Street’s management committee. In his previous role, he was responsible for managing enterprise-wide technology, transformation, and modernization, directly supporting operations in 27 countries.

Kyndryl’s Advisory Practice’s founding member will be Vic Bhagat, an IT industry veteran who is joining Kyndryl as a Senior Partner. He has been senior vice president and CIO of Verizon Enterprise Solutions, executive vice president and CIO of EMC, and as CIO for several divisions of General Electric. He is the president of Matrix CvC, helping organizations with operational excellence and digital process transitions. Elly Keinan, group president of Kyndryl said,

“Kyndryl’s goal is to apply the most modern and resilient IT systems and talent to help customers realize their business ambitions. Antoine Shagoury is an experienced global leader with significant expertise in mission critical systems and operations, who will direct our technology strategy and investments to advance the vital systems that power progress for our customers.”

