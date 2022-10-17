The new solution accelerates cloud transformation projects by combining the strengths of Microsoft Azure, Kyndryl managed services and Dell Technologies infrastructure.

It allows organizations to transform their on-premises and remote workloads through fully managed distributed cloud services , high-performance operations, and full-stack lifecycle management.

Two options are: a small 1-3 node deployment is ideal for distributed, ROBO locations and a large, scalable 2-100 node deployment that is ideal for data center infrastructure modernization.

IT infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl is teaming up with Microsoft and Dell for an integrated hybrid cloud solution, which is designed to help customers in the data center, mainframe and remote environments accelerate cloud transformation projects. The new solution. The new solution combines the strengths of Microsoft Azure, Kyndryl managed services, and Dell Technologies infrastructure.

Microsoft Azure, Kyndryl managed services, and Dell Technologies infrastructure

The new Kyndryl Distributed Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack hyperconverged infrastructure with Azure Arc consists of Dell Integrated System for Azure Stack HCI, based on Dell PowerEdge servers and Microsoft Azure Stack HCI software. The solution allows organizations to transform their on-premise and remote workloads by leveraging fully managed distributed cloud services, high-performance operations, and full-stack lifecycle management.

Kyndryl Distributed Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with Azure Arc can be deployed in a data center, remote office, and branch office locations. Users can also deploy it next to an assembly line in a factory to be able to benefit from augmented reality maintenance and repair in real-time, which also allows them to collect IoT data to create insights for predictive maintenance and manage operations.

There are currently two configuration options for the joint offering. 1-3 node deployment is suitable for distributed, ROBO locations. 2-100 node deployment is ideal for data center infrastructure modernization. Stephen Leonard, Strategic Global Alliances Leader of Kyndryl said,

« We are glad to collaborate with Microsoft and Dell Technologies to help customers benefit from cloud automation and centralized management of their IT and operational environments, all while supporting performance and compliance requirements. Our new HCI offering provides flexibility of data deployments and access with advanced security capabilities, whether workloads are in the cloud, on-premises, or remote locations. »