Security platform for cloud generation Lacework announced that it has extended native security support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) services including AWS Graviton2 and AWS Fargate. These additions give Lacework customers using AWS in-depth security visibility, threat detection, configuration compliance, and context into cloud security data and changes for all compute types: virtual machines, containers, containers as services, containers on demand, bare metal and serverless.

Asset discovery for AWS environments

Lacework was built for the cloud and the continuous changes of cloud workloads, making it ideal for scaling security as a digital business grows. Lacework tracks behaviors over time and uses automation to eliminate manual security tasks.

With this launch, Lacework now offers AWS Graviton2 ARM-based Infrastructure Security with Lacework. The Lacework ARM security agent offers AWS users lower costs than traditional Intel and AMD servers, and enables the same functionality for ARM hosts as all other cloud hosts. Customers switching to ARM servers have reported savings as great as 40% for the same or improved performance.

Lacework customers are now able to understand what’s in their AWS account from within Lacework, without the need to navigate to the AWS console. This gives DevSecOps teams immediate visibility and context into what’s in their AWS account, so they can understand inventory and track resource configuration changes over time.

While most containers run on a host, in Fargate, AWS manages the host. Lacework now provides continuous security observability and threat detection for AWS Fargate Containers. Native support for AWS Fargate means that developers can now use AWS Fargate containers with confidence, and teams can apply Lacework container security to an even broader array of container services.

Secure IaC deployments with Terraform

Customers deploying workloads using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) need to automate the deployment of their security tools. Lacework has released comprehensive Terraform modules for AWS that enable organizations to automatically add visibility and security to their rapidly changing AWS environments.

AWS container security competency status

Furthermore, Lacework has been awarded the AWS Container Security Competency status. This designation recognizes Lacework’s technical capabilities and proven success in helping companies detect and visualize threats in containerized environments.

