Lamda Hellix announced that the company offers Azure Stack solutions through fully owned infrastructure within the Carrier-Neutral Data Center Campus of Lamda Hellix. According to the announcement, Lamda Hellix has invested and implemented a Microsoft Azure Stack infrastructure within the Athens Data Center Campus as Microsoft Hybrid Cloud Specialized Partner. The company offers Hybrid Cloud Services including fully managed solutions for every customer to DevOps tools, Kubernetes (AKS), Web app support as well as serverless functions and services.

One-Stop-Shop offering

Lamda Hellix’s approach to operating a unique One-Stop-Shop offering a robust services portfolio promotes the digital transformation. Alexandros Bechrakis, Chief Commercial & Technology Officer of Lamda Hellix, said,