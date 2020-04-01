Lancium‘s fifth patent covers an essential function of Lancium Smart Response power management software. It allows data centers to ramp their power consumption up or down in as little as five seconds. The software was designed to allow the company’s data centers could co-locate at wind farms and consume excess power. However, the grid-stabilizing capabilities of Lancium software have attracted the interest of companies operating traditional data centers.

Lancium Smart Response

Lancium Smart Response allows data centers to adjust server electricity consumption based on power grid conditions such as price, frequency or ancillary service revenue. Michael McNamara CEO of Lancium said,