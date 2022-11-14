The latest version of MOSK delivers early access to production-grade OpenStack Yoga, delivers new security features, and improves backups and storage management.

The Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes update also adds a number of enhancements to continue to reduce operational burdens.

Mirantis has made it easier to evaluate MOSK with the introduction of TryMOSK, leveraging the Equinix Metal platform.

Open-source cloud computing software and services provider, Mirantis released an update to Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes. The new version offers early access to production-grade OpenStack Yoga, new security features, improves backup and storage management, and simplifies running OpenStack clouds at scale.

Security, usability, and storage improvements

MOSK simplifies OpenStack cluster deployment and operations with an easy-to-use virtualization platform. It also offers centralized logging, monitoring, and alerting, along with tooling to automate the management of the underlying infrastructure. The latest version also introduces various enhancements to simplify making running enterprise OpenStack infrastructure with less error.

Support for the Cloud Auditing Data Federation (CADF) specification is added for all core MOSK services, compute (Nova), block storage (Cinder), images (Glance), networking (Neutron), orchestration (Heat), DNS (Designate), bare metal (Ironic), and load balancing (Octavia). This enhances security by providing full transparency to see who is doing what in the compute infrastructure and maintain that data for audit and threat analysis.

A Security Guide that provides extensive instructions for all common security-related needs. It will help users navigate and utilize all the security features available in MOSK.

A technical preview of OpenStack Yoga and Tungsten Fabric 21.4, providing the opportunity to preview and validate this new release in the customer’s own data center. Full production of OpenStack Yoga in MOSK is planned for the 22.5 release later this year.

Mirantis also introduced TryMOSK leveraging the Equinix Metal platform. The new solution shortcuts the process of OpenStack cloud design and deployment of especially complicated steps: hardware provisioning and configuration and network infrastructure setup. Roman Zhnichkov, director of engineering at Mirantis said,

« Hardening the open source base requires significant time and effort to ensure our customers have a deployable, reliable distribution on which they can base their mission-critical operations. The new security-related enhancements and ease-of-use features continue our focus on providing our customers with the most secure infrastructure possible, while simplifying their day-to-day operations. »