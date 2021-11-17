Leaseweb Global announced that the company has expanded the Leaseweb Cloud Connect to provide fast, secure connections to Google Cloud from selected Leaseweb data centers located in the U.S., Europe, and Singapore. The company also added the FRA-10 data center located in Frankfurt to its portfolio with Leaseweb Cloud Connect capabilities.

Fast, secure connections to Google Cloud and AWS

The announcement was made shortly after the company announced Leaseweb Cloud Connect for AWS with a roadmap for adding more public cloud providers. The company allows users to select different connectivity speeds between 100 Mbps and 10 Gbps.

With Google Cloud, organizations will be able to benefit from an elegant, tailored, and cost-effective solution to address the lack of customization that they may experience while scaling their infrastructure, services, applications, and data within a public cloud environment. Nikolaos Kolestsas, product manager of Leaseweb Global said,

«The pandemic has greatly increased the amount of data organizations are handling to conduct day-to-day business operations. Early adopters of Hyperscaler solutions are increasingly looking to balance workloads between private and public infrastructure to scale their business without compromising data. The new update provides fast and secure connections to both Google Cloud and AWS allowing businesses to use a public cloud for development, PaaS functions, one-off workloads, and big data platforms and Leaseweb’s infrastructure for business-critical applications and associated data or specific production environments.»

