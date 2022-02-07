“SAP in the Cloud” company, Lemongrass announced the acquisition of the business and assets of Wharfedale Technologies. Wharfedale Technologies is a technology services company focusing on the migration and management of SAP on Microsoft Azure. The acquisition allows Lemongrass to grow its Microsoft Azure Practice.

Cloud infrastructure portfolio

With the expansion, the company is expanding its Cloud infrastructure portfolio to include Microsoft Azure, to be able to meet the demand from the customers. The company also attained a Gold competence, which shows its ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers’ needs in today’s world and distinguish itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

With the acquisition, the company is accelerating its multi-cloud strategy. Mike Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass said,

« We’re already engaged with a number of companies in the US and elsewhere that want our help moving and running their SAP systems on Azure. This deal enhances our engineering and service delivery teams while positioning us to compete with the largest systems integrators in the Azure services market. »

