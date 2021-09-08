International real estate group Lendlease announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud to transform the construction and operation of its buildings and cities worldwide. Through this partnership, the two organizations will work together in three key areas: advancing Lendlease’s next-generation IT strategy; integrating new artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and intelligent data features into Lendlease’s Podium building software platform; collaborating on joint go-to-market initiatives to drive sustainability projects industry-wide.

Co-developing Podium platform

Google Cloud will help Lendlease for its cloud migration journey as its only cloud services provider. Lendlease will migrate its mission-critical enterprise workloads, including its data-intense CAD platforms, in-house project excellence platform, Oli, and Oracle-based finance system.

Bill Ruh, CEO of Lendlease Digital, said,

“Remaking buildings is both the greatest need and the greatest opportunity in addressing our future. By using Podium to digitize supply chains, firms can plan construction projects with accurate parts, pricing, and supply. This means fewer delays to projects, more precise build plans, and reduced cost estimate errors. This will also put important information about the lifecycle of building projects into the hands of employees at their work locations, including construction sites and within owned property assets.”

This partnership will increase Lendlease’s operational efficiency and drive improved decision-making through enhanced reporting and analytics capabilities and a stronger cybersecurity posture across the organization.

Podium is the Lendlease platform that runs autonomous buildings and helps manage energy use, human needs, and resource management goals. Lendlease will integrate new AI/ML and smart data analytics capabilities from Google Cloud into Podium. In addition, the two companies will develop new Podium products and services to give customers the needed intelligence to improve quality and safety and accelerate development pipelines.

