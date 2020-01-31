Lenovo Data Center Group announced that Giovanni Di Filippo has joined the company as President, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Lenovo DCG announced that Giovanni Di Filippo is joining the company as President, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Before Lenovo, Giovanni was VP of EMEA for Channels, Sales & Strategic Alliances with Riverbed Technology, where his channel-first oriented strategy led in 2018 to become the Geography of the Year. Prior to this time, he held several Global Vice President-level positions within SAP’s global channel & sales divisions. Following a period as the Managing Director of Central & Eastern Europe and the Gulf region for Cisco, he also went onto expand this role to lead the entire CEE, CIS and Middle East region as well, covering 42 countries in total with a $3bn business. Before this, he gained leadership experience with Sun Microsystems and Compaq Computers driving sales in international environments.

People at the center

In more recent times, Giovanni has worked with several European startups, providing consultancy to ensure sustained growth and helping to set up their international sales organizations which gave him invaluable insight into business agility and innovation. Giovanni said,