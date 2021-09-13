Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) announced that it will be the first to market VMware’s software solution for the edge running on the resilient ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Servers. The new solution will be delivered directly to customer edge sites with the VMware software solution pre-loaded on a pair of ruggedized and security-enhanced ThinkSystem SE350.

Saving up to half of servers

Furthermore, Lenovo launched the enhancement of Lenovo Open Cloud Automation management software. It automates the planning, deployment, and ongoing management of data center cloud deployments. With Lenovo Open Cloud Automation management software, organizations can plan their data center cloud and edge infrastructure solutions using the same management software.

Charles Ferland, Vice President and General Manager, Edge Computing and Communication Service Providers at Lenovo ISG, said,

“For better business continuity, improved applications and user experiences, hybrid cloud models are being deployed both in the cloud and at the edge. The new solution announced today supports this hybrid model. It can save up to half of the servers normally needed and takes full advantage of the built-in networking features of the ThinkSystem SE350 to further remove any other networking elements at the edge sites.”

The new solution will simplify networking with built-in switching and wireless connectivity, eliminating the need for external network devices at the edge and allowing for smoother and more seamless operation.

