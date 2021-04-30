Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group with Nutanix announces an As-a-Service solution for Hosted Desktops to help IT decision-makers thrive in the new remote hybrid workforce model. Lenovo’s first solution for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix, Lenovo TruScale, provides organizations with a complete and more secure remote work solution.

Lenovo TruScale

Lenovo TruScale for Hosted Desktops with Nutanix provides the simplicity and flexibility of the cloud with infrastructure on-premises for the evolving hybrid workforce. The complete Hosted Desktops solution provides cloud-like simplicity and on-premises performance. A choice of Lenovo client devices is offered, including thin clients and PCs, choice of Citrix and other virtual desktop environments, and ThinkAgile HX Series, all licensed to the end-user and managed as-a-service. Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo Group and President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, said,

“Many organizations are modernizing their IT infrastructures to support the growing demands remote work continues to place on their IT systems. We are seeing a shift where customers are more interested in as-a-service models to help offset the investment associated with upgrading their IT systems quickly. Lenovo’s collaboration with Nutanix provides customers with a more secure, Hosted Desktop as-a-service solution that is easy to secure, deploy and manage with minimal up-front costs.”

