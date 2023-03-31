Leostream, a remote desktop access platform provider, has announced its new integration with Amazon WorkSpaces Core, providing organizations with a seamless and secure experience for deploying virtual desktops and applications in hybrid cloud environments, particularly when using VMware infrastructures.

Simplified management, enhanced security, and more

WorkSpaces Core enables customers and partners to create custom VDI solutions using purpose-built compute instances optimized for virtual desktops. By adding both Leostream and WorkSpaces Core, organizations that use on-premises VMware hypervisors can easily and quickly maximize the utility of desktops and applications hosted in the cloud while benefiting from improved security and lower costs.

The combination of using VMware hypervisors on-prem, Amazon WorkSpaces in the cloud, and the Leostream Connection Broker to manage the entire environment provides numerous benefits, including simplified management, better end-user experience, enhanced security and compliance features, greater workflow flexibility, and easier user onboarding.

Karen Gondoly, CEO of Leostream said,

« Organizations that rely on VMware for their digital workspace requirements often have users who would benefit from a cloud-based workspace. However, IT needs a solution that can manage these hybrid environments from a single web-based administrator portal. Leostream is uniquely positioned to offer a seamless way to provide this hybrid experience with WorkSpaces Core and VMware environments. This latest solution is part of Leostream’s ongoing efforts to enable enterprises to build a better way to manage hybrid work. »

Leostream’s platform offers robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, providing organizations with the flexibility to choose components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs.

Furthermore, Leostream is renowned for being the go-to solution as the remote desktop access platform of choice, leveraging its unique ability to mix and manage on-premises and cloud-based hosting platforms. The platform’s success stems from its ability to orchestrate disparate technologies from a single-pane-of-glass, allowing organizations to advance the state of their entire hosted desktop environment while integrating new technologies as they come to market.