Bioinformatics and cognitive software solutions provider Lifebit Biotech announced that the company is providing its premium Lifebit CloudOS license free to all researchers and teams working on COVID-19 efforts, including diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines. The demand for widely accessible reference data and massive data sharing is increasing and this initiative provides researchers with a seamless way to perform their analyses securely while enabling teams to freely collaborate even when working from home.

Data access, collaboration, and analysis

Lifebit CloudOS operating system is specifically engineered for life sciences data access, collaboration, and analysis. The Lifebit CloudOS Team license provides a team workspace for seamless collaboration and project sharing. Users can manage data, projects, access privileges, spending limits, reports, and more with advanced tools. Users also have access to the complete Lifebit CloudOS Marketplace and powerful APIs.

Dr. Maria Chatzou Dunford, Lifebit CEO said,