Lightbend announced the closing of a $25M investment round led by Dell Technologies Capital. With this financial round, the company has collected more than $85 million in funding to this date. Tyler Jewell, a managing director at Dell Technologies Capital, participated in the Lightbend board of directors.

Flexible and advanced frameworks

Jewell talked about the role of Lightbend in Reactive programming:

“As a pioneer in the concepts of Reactive programming a decade ago, Lightbend has been extraordinarily prescient and has built some of the most flexible and advanced frameworks and runtimes for cloud-native computing on the market today. Their industry vision aligns with Dell Technologies Capital’s view of the future. Lightbend is well positioned to take advantage of two key trends that will dramatically change the enterprise computing landscape – they are the leader in Reactive architecture and enable serverless computing in a way unmatched by other vendors.”

The integration of cloud-native applications into a company’s infrastructure is a need for digital-first enterprises. The company allows developers to create cloud-native applications, which are high TPS, real-time, resilient, stateful, and consistent for offline/online scenarios through the Lightbend Platform.

Lightbend’s cloud-native application platform was designed for optimizing resource consumption and scale dynamically by leveraging Kubernetes, microservices, and containers. Mark Brewer, CEO of Lightbend said:

“The rise of serverless, Reactive systems and real-time streaming data pipelines mean wholesale changes in how organizations and systems work with software. This funding from Dell Technologies Capital solidifies our plans to take advantage of this market opportunity, remaining cash flow positive while further scaling our business. As the founding member of the newly-established Reactive Foundation, we look forward to helping empower developers within the Kubernetes ecosystem and beyond, and bringing our vision for Reactive architecture to developers worldwide.”

Jonas Bonér (creator of Akka) and Martin Odersky (creator of the Scala Programming Language), founded Lightbend in 2010. It has become an important vendor for Reactive Architecture in the last 10 years.