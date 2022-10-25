LightEdge’s fifth generation of cloud portfolio is backed by the latest generation Dell EMC VxRail, as well as VMware NSX and vSphere.

The portfolio is container-ready and supports next-gen workloads such as network functions virtualization and Kubernetes-based containers.

Colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions provider, LightEdge announced that it has updated its entire cloud portfolio. The company is now offering the fifth generation of its private multi- and single-tenant cloud services. With the new solutions, LightEdge is boosting support of NFV and other next-gen workloads.

Fifth generation

LightEdge improved its underlying cloud infrastructure and also restructured its managed services offerings. Now, it allows the team to better support customer cloud environments on top of LightEdge’s infrastructure. LightEdge has upgraded the following areas of its cloud portfolio:

OS / Cloud Management: Managing or deploying applications or VMs within LightEdge’s infrastructure. Including tailored migrations and implementations, cloud monitoring, patching, and more.

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Management: Helping customers manage their cloud environments no matter where they’re hosted, with LightEdge, other data centers, and cloud providers, or in-house.

Cloud Connectivity Suite: Unparalleled scale, redundancy, speed, and uptime powered by our private fiber backbone. Offering ultra-low latency interconnection in local markets.

Virtual Private Cloud (VPC): Compliant hosted computing designed to scale with your business needs.

Recovery Runbook: Helping customers build and manage disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) plans using LightEdge infrastructure. These plans are validated, tested, and co-managed to guarantee that your DR plans work.

Bare Metal Cloud : Dedicated servers that provide full control, customization, and scale.

LightEdge’s portfolio is now backed by the latest generation Dell EMC VxRail, as well as VMware NSX and vSphere. The new services are also container-ready and support next-gen workloads, including network functions virtualization and Kubernetes-based containers. Jim Masterson, CEO of LightEdge said,

« As a 15-year data center and cloud business, LightEdge has been creating custom infrastructure solutions since before the term ‘cloud’ was coined. Our cloud suite has grown and evolved substantially, while LightEdge has maintained our position as a longstanding leader in this space. When it comes to cloud, we excel in our customer experience, range of options, ability to customize, and dedication to local communities; we’re constantly investing in our 11 physical data centers and our expert teams, who offer local sales and support. »