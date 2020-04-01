Lightstream has announced its Lightstream Cloud Managed Services (CMS) with strategic partner CloudCheckr. Lightstream Cloud Managed Services (CMS) offers a comprehensive suite of security, technical, financial, and operational management services to makes managing public cloud infrastructure easy.

Flexible cloud management

Lightstream’s CMS solution was designed to manage, optimize, and govern the cloud easily. The CloudCheckr platform offerings include billing details, multi-accounts, resources, configurations, permissions, changes, and more. In addition to this, it supports cloud deployments on major platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

The partnership with CloudCheckr enables Lightstream and its customers to quickly assess their cloud environments for ensuring maximum value for their investments with immediate results. CloudCheckr Cloud Management Platform aims to meet the demands of businesses that move to cloud, which are in need of total visibility, actionable intelligence, critical automation, and accountability across their cloud investments.

CloudCheckr CEO Tim McKinnon said,

“More and more customers are looking for total visibility, value recommendations and implementation know-how in their cloud journeys. As businesses step into the cloud or pursue aggressive growth, cloud management can become daunting since it requires varying skill sets and a dedicated focus. Our strategic partnership with Lightstream helps alleviate this challenge by helping customers to address the fundamental areas of effective cloud management, which include security, technology, finance, and operations.”

Lightstream CEO Jim Cassell said that with Lightstream’s CMS solution, its customers can be confident that their cloud infrastructures are secure, cost-efficient, and operating at technically optimized levels.