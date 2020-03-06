Edge cloud services provider Limelight Networks announced that to support the growth of online traffic and the needs of customers worldwide, it has increased its network egress capacity. With 130 PoPs, Limelight has increased capacity to over 70 terabits per second since January 2019. Along with the Ericsson Edge Gravity initiative, the company expanded to 19 locations across 8 countries: Thailand, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Australia, Turkey and Malaysia.

70 tbps with 130 points-of-presence

Limelight has also seen online traffic increase by almost 50 percent in 2019. With the new next-generation servers of Limelight, the average amount of data delivered per unit of power is increased by almost 80%. Ersin Galioglu, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Limelight said,