While detrimental effects on human health and financial damage of Coronavirus is getting bigger day by day, technology companies also announced new programs to support the health and financial sector against COVID-19 pandemic. Limestone Networks launched a Financial Assistance Program for customers and resellers in markets impacted by COVID-19. It aims to help international customers to stabilize pricing.

To prevent customers from negative valuations

It guarantees that the hosting costs will not increase due to fluctuating currency rates. By this, customers can have much more time to focus on growing and operating their business throughout these troubling times. The program targets customers that have recently experienced negative valuations in their currency against the US dollar.

According to Limestone Networks, after registration, an account manager will follow up with customers within 3 business days. The company stated:

“Only new services will qualify for this program. Client services that were ordered before 03/01/2020 will not qualify. Qualifying Bare-metal orders are limited to the latest generation Rapid Deploy servers. Invoice adjustments will be capped at $50/mo per server,”

Customers can start to use this program by creating a free account at Limestone Networks’ website. They can open a ticket or start a LiveChat to request. Registration will be available until 05/01/2020. The program’s expiry date is 09/01/2020. In addition to this, over the next six months Limestone guarantees to cover any further deterioration of the exchange rates for their international clients.