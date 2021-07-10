Cloud computing infrastructure provider, Linode appointed Will Charnock as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Charnock will lead the company’s engineering and development team, guiding its technical roadmap and accelerating product and service innovation.

20 years of experience

The company aims to strengthen its position in giving developers, managed service providers, and SMBs an alternative to large hyper-scale cloud providers. Charnock brings nearly 20 years of leading technical teams and scaling infrastructure across a range of startups and global organizations.

Prior to his new role, Charnock was CTO at StackPath. Charnock also served as Senior Director of Network Strategy at Fastly. He led teams responsible for the design, deployment, and delivery of all network infrastructure as VP of Network Architecture and Engineering at Limelight Networks. Christopher Aker, Founder and CEO of Linode said,

“Will brings deep technical and strategic experience that will help us scale our infrastructure, deliver products to customers faster, and position Linode for the future. He’s been part of the extended Linode network for over a decade. We’ve called upon him numerous times over the years for both technical and strategic advice and look forward to having him take on this new and important leadership role.”

See more Cloud Computing News