Popular cloud provider Linode offers free S3-compatible object storage to new and existing customers between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020.

Linode gives its new and existing customers the opportunity to try S3-compatible object storage for free till May 31, 2020. With this promotion, customers can test drive a smarter alternative to mega cloud storage options. Linode’s object storage solution is a smarter and more cost-effective alternative. It offers generous amounts of a free transfer.

Without the exorbitant transfer fees

Additionally, Linode’s object storage helps to manage unstructured data like content assets, sophisticated and data-intensive storage challenges around artificial intelligence and machine learning. Luke Seelenbinder, founder of Stadia Maps said:

“We use Linode Object Storage to deliver global elevation data to our customers at cents on the dollar compared to alternatives. When looking for a way to serve almost 2TB of raster elevation tiles reliably, efficiently, and globally, we have found it to be the perfect balance of cost and efficiency. Your optimized biking routes can thank Linode for making this possible.”

Existing customers of Linode can create Linode Object Storage buckets in their Cloud Manager console or via the Linode API or CLI. New customers will be able to use object storage for free by signing up. Blair Lyon, Vice President of Marketing at Linode said:

“Our mission at Linode is to make cloud computing simple, affordable, and accessible to all. Linode object storage is another great example: S3-compatible, high-performance storage without the exorbitant transfer fees, complexity and vendor lock-in that plague AWS and other hyper-scale providers.”

Technically, Linode Object Storage supports 250 GB to 50 TB of data and up to 50 million objects per cluster. The Linode S3-Compatible Cloud Storage promotion is valid until May 31, 2020.