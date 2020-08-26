Linode announced the launch of a better TCO calculator to help companies to calculate their spending on the public cloud. Linode also announced that TCO Calculator is designed for anyone moving a workload from on-premises to the cloud, switching from one cloud provider to another, or setting up a hybrid or multi-cloud architecture. The Calculator is currently available on the Linode website.

True Cloud Cost Comparisons

In contrast to many other calculators that ask obtuse and archaic questions, TCO Calculator accounts for all of the costs. Even the users who are not fluent in server plans and CPU core counts will be able to receive a useful estimate, trustworthy comparisons, and technical recommendations. Linode’s calculator also offers eight different pre-packaged bundles of services. Nathan Melehan, TCO Calculator project lead said,

“We did all the legwork and pricing reviews so that the person using our TCO Calculator doesn’t have to. The components of AWS pricing are not available in one place and typically vary considerably by geography and other factors. Linode’s TCO Calculator pulls back the curtain on AWS pricing and lets you see the true cloud costs you are likely to encounter. One of the biggest and most pervasive fears business executives have is not being able to plan for unanticipated events, especially when those events can have a significant impact on their operational expenses. You want to know how much your bills will be as your business grows. The TCO Calculator shows how your costs can explode with some providers, particularly when your workloads scale suddenly and traverse geographies.”

Linode’s TCO Calculator automatically provides a report to the user with three key components: