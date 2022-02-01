Liquid Web announced that the company has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status. The designation shows that the company is capable of offering the complete VMware-based software-defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service. VMware Cloud Verified partners provide organizations with comprehensive VMware Cloud technologies and interoperability across clouds.

VMware Cloud technologies

VMware Cloud Verified partners focus on enabling customers to achieve consistency, performance, and interoperability for traditional or containerized enterprise applications. VMware Cloud Providers offers Cloud Verified services that can provide efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing.

VMware’s global network has over 4,500 cloud providers that benefit from VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure, offering a wide array of services in more than 120 countries, providing geographic and industry specialization, and helping customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

Carrie Wheeler, COO of Liquid Web said,

« Liquid Web is a leading provider of VMware cloud hosting for small and mid-sized businesses. We’re focused on providing growing businesses with a cost-effective way to rapidly deploy cloud-hosted websites and applications while delivering the power of an enterprise solution at a price point that SMB’s can afford and with the help they need. Earning VMware Cloud Verified status signals to our prospects and customers that we have the infrastructure and expertise they can rely on. »

