Managed hosting and digital commerce cloud services provider, Liquid Web acquired LearnDash, the learning management system (LMS) plugin for WordPress. With this acquisition, Liquid Web aims to extend its leadership in the WordPress and WooCommerce arena. LearnDash helps online educators by giving innovative tools to create dynamic content.

To power learning programs

LearnDash will operate as an independent unit under the StellarWP brand, which is the umbrella for its premium WordPress software solutions, including iThemes, The Events Calendar, GiveWP, Restrict Content Pro, Iconic, and Kadence WP.

Chris Lema, Liquid Web’s VP of Products, said,

“Everyone knows LearnDash as the leader of online learning in the WordPress ecosystem. We are excited to welcome them to the Liquid Web family as we continue to build our strength in the digital commerce ecosystem. LearnDash takes us deeper into the digital commerce space by offering online educators the best tools to create online courses, quizzes, and dynamic content with built-in marketing and eCommerce features. We believe in their brand, and we know that with our backing, they will continue to deliver the online solutions educators need.”

With the global COVID-19 pandemic, everything went online. For online learning, educators started to use LMS. The LMS market is projected to grow by more than $30 billion between now and 2028. To be a part of this boom, StellarWP entered the LMS space with the acquisition of LearnDash.

According to the announcement, existing and new customers of LearnDash will see no change in service. Justin Ferriman will remain as an advisor with the acquisition and WordPress authority, and Liquid Web leader, Chris Lema, will become the General Manager of LearnDash.

