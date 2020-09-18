Liquid Web, a provider of managed hosting and digital commerce cloud services to SMBs and entrepreneurs, unveiled managed cloud server offering. A managed cloud server which fastens cloud deployment is convenient for organizations that require increased agility and low operating costs to grow their business. The solution offers a cost-effective way to deploy hosted websites and applications rapidly.

Built on OpenStack technology

Managed Cloud Server is a ready-to-go cloud hosting solution and is designed to build web and mobile application that leverages Linux operating systems. The Managed Cloud Server platform comes with benefits including Flawless scaling with or without cPanel and full-time support. Organizations can move its workload to the cloud without a large investment.

Melanie Purkis, Liquid Web’s Director of Managed Hosting, said,

“We are very excited to be able to provide this type of turnkey, fully-managed solution for our customers. Managed Cloud Servers, built on OpenStack technology, offer customers a new way to purchase only the cloud resources they need with a simple, easy-to-understand pricing model. Customers can start small and upgrade as they grow.”

