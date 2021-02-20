International IT solutions and managed services provider, Logicalis Group announced that the company has renewed its status as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, which is an initiative to highlight and promote its partners with a high level of expertise as managed service providers in assisting customers during the digital transformation of their businesses. Azure Expert MSP badge is awarded only to most high-fidelity cloud-managed service providers, aims to give customers confidence when selecting a partner to help them.

Azure Expert MSP badge

The renewal of MSP accreditation follows an extensive audit and was a consequence of continued investments to build or acquire industry-leading talent and capabilities. During the renewal process, the company demonstrated its capabilities, detailing how it continues to accelerate the acquisition of new customers by leveraging Microsoft’s latest technology offerings. Bob Bailkoski, CEO, Logicalis, said,

“Our re-certification of the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status demonstrates the continued investment in our global strategic partnership with Microsoft. As Architects of Change, this accreditation enables us to continue to provide industry-leading solutions and services that support customers in realizing tangible business outcomes through digital transformation. We are proud to be part of this elite group of global Azure Expert Managed Service Providers.”

