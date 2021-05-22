International IT solutions and managed services provider, Logicalis announced that the company has been chosen as the Oracle Cloud Partner of Choice for the Open Clouds for Research Environments framework across Germany and Ireland. The tender issued by GÉANT allows researchers and the education community across 40 European countries access to commercial cloud services without the need to run complex public procurements and competitive tenders.

Framework agreement until 2024

The framework agreement with Logicalis provides universities and research facilities in Germany and Ireland with access to modern, secure, and scalable Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, awarding a call-off contract. With the agreement, researchers and members of the education community will have a quicker and easier way to access the benefits of cloud services. Bob Bailkoski, CEO, Logicalis, said,

“This project signifies a positive step in the digital transformation of the European research landscape, and we are proud to be part of it. Our participation in this framework, means members of the research community can access best-in-class cloud solutions, while leveraging Logicalis’ proven expertise in the provision of Oracle Cloud Services to unlock the full benefits of cloud computing.”

