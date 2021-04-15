LogicMonitor, cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform for enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced it has added 11 new partners to the LogicMonitor Partner Network. Of these new additions, eight partners are located in Europe, a region where cloud computing is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years.

Eight partners in Europe

Cloud computing adoption rates continue to grow among European enterprises due to the cloud offering a scalable approach that often results in reduced costs, increased operational efficiency and enhanced business agility. LogicMonitor gives enterprise customers unprecedented visibility into their networks, infrastructure and applications as they begin or continue their cloud migration journeys.

Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances at LogicMonitor, said,

“Enterprises have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives over the past 12 months and are eager to adopt cloud-based monitoring services in order to manage increasingly complex hybrid infrastructures and multi-cloud deployments. Our cloud-based LogicMonitor platform is indispensable to modern enterprises seeking visibility into and control over every facet of their environments, and we’re proud to align ourselves with best-in-class partners around the world to extend its reach.”

New LogicMonitor partners in Europe include Amasol in Germany, CDW in the UK, Corporate Finance International (CFI) in Switzerland, Exccon AG in Germany, KAEMI in Germany, Netsecurity AS in Norway, Proact in Europe and the US, and SoftwareOne in The Netherlands. Additional partners joining the LogicMonitor Global Partner Network outside of Europe include Arvensys Technologies in Australia, Total eBiz Solutions in Singapore, and Xylex Technologies in the US.

See more Cloud Computing News