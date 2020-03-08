Lume announced that it has collected $4.3 million investment after the funding round. BaseCamp Capital LLC, a Colorado-based private equity group, led the funding round that has been contributed by several top executives and industry leaders such as John Schanz, former EVP and Chief Network Officer at Comcast, Joe Wetzel, former Earthlink President, and COO, Mark Mendes, former senior executive at Cisco/BroadSoft, Octavio Morales, founder of TierPoint.

Appointment of a new Board of Directors

In addition to this investment developments, Lume announced the appointment of Octavio Morales as the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Morales was one of the original co-founders of TierPoint and was the company’s CEO until 2012. Octavio Morales talked about the investment and his new position, saying,

“What an exciting time to be joining this fantastic team. This investor support serves as great validation of what Lume has accomplished. It also serves as a significant reminder of the company’s market traction and the ongoing support of their client base. Together, we have an opportunity to continue to assist businesses with their mission critical cloud infrastructures, while keeping pace with, and growing with the market as it continues to thrive.”

With this round of funding, Lume aims to expand its Cloud Anyware solution suite. By using Cloud Anyware, customers can match and mix public and private cloud services for each application and choose the edge data center location where the environment is deployed and managed.

Lume CEO Kyle Verzello said that Lume helps the companies be more flexible to focus on their core business. He added: